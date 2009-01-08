  1. Home
Olympus launches 5000, 7000 and 9000 compacts

The popular Olympus µ series has increased by three, with new additions unveiled at CES 2009.

The µ-5000, µ-7000 and µ-9000 are all 12-megapixel cameras with optical zooms of 5x, 7x and 10x respectively.

The three share a number of common features including dual image stabilisation (both digital and optical), shadow adjustment, face detection technology, Intelligent Auto Mode and video capability, but there are a number of differences that separate them from one another as well.

For example, the extra-slim, metallic-bodied µ-9000 features a 2.7-inch HyperCrystal II LCD display, and will be available in Midnight Black and Royal Blue variations, while the µ-7000 picks up a few inches on the screen, taking it up to 3-inches, but drops some on the optical zoom (7x).

The µ-7000 is also the only one out of the three that features HDMI technology, allowing you to view your images in HD quality on HDMI compatible TVs. It will be released in Starry Silver, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

Finally, the µ-5000 features a 2.7-inch HyperCrystal II LCD and will be available in a choice of Metal Magenta, Atlantic Blue or Midnight Black models.

The Olympus µ-5000 will be on sale from the end of January 2009, while the µ-9000 and µ-7000 will become available in mid February 2009. No prices have been announced as yet.

