Olympus launches FE-5000, FE-3010 and FE-45

Olympus says the FE series is "back and better than ever" with three new cameras joining the updated line-up.

The FE series is apparently angled at "hobby photographers on a budget who don't want to compromise on image quality".

The new cameras will be available in an "array of distinct colours" with the FE-5000 and the FE-45 on sale in late January, and the FE-3010 in early March 2009.

Available in black and gold, the metal-bodied 8-megapixel FE-5000 has a 2.7-inch LCD, offers a 5x optical zoom and dual image stabilisation. There's also Face Detection, Smile Shot and "Perfect Fix", that helps correct minor mistakes after a shot's been taken.

Also with a 2.7-inch LCD display, the FE-3010 offers 12-megapixels, 3x zoom and is available in gold, magenta or black. Features include Intelligent Auto Mode, Advanced Face Detection Technology and Digital Image Stabilisation.

The FE-45 runs on AA batteries, offers 10-megapixels and a 3x optical zoom as well as Intelligent Auto Mode and Advanced Face Detection. The FE-45 will be available in gold, black and deep blue.