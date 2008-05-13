Olympus announces the E-520 DSLR

The Olympus E-500 has a new addition - the E-520.

The new DSLR is a compact FourThirds model.

It boasts Live View capabilities "so there's no need to keep your eye glued to the viewfinder to frame shots", but instead you can use the 2.7-inch Hypercrystal II LCD screen.

The camera's image stabiliser is built-in, so that it will work when the E-520 is used with the entire range of FourThirds-compatible lenses.

The camera also offers both face detection and shadow adjustment technology as well as 32 scene modes.

Shooting is at up to 3.5fps capturing as many as eight images in RAW buffer thanks to the TruePic III image processor, which is also claimed to deliver low-noise images.

Key specs includes a sensitivity range of ISO 100-1600; AF/ AE lock functionality; depth of field preview; and one-touch white balance.

And also worth a mention is the E-520's compatibility with all of the E-System lenses and accessories, including the FL-36R and FL-50R wireless flash units and more than 20 Zuiko Digital lenses.

Olympus adds that an underwater case will also be available for the camera delivering shots at 40m below the water's surface.

The Olympus E-520 will be available from June either in a kit with the Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm 1:3.5-5.6 lens for £529.99; with the 14-42mm optic and the Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm 1:4.0-5.6 lens for £629.99; or the third lens kit, which comprises the camera body, 14-42mm and Zuiko Digital ED 70-300mm 1:4.0-5.6 lenses for £759.99.

Snappers can also buy the body only for £479.99.