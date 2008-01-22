Olympus adds trio to FE range

Wide angle performance and up to 5x time zoom are the main attractions to the latest additions to Olympus' lower-end FE range.

The three new launches are the FE-310, FE-340 and FE-350.

They shares an 8 megapixel sensor, the ability to record movies at with VGA resolution up to 30fps.

The trio also share Face Detection abilities, Digital Image Stabilisation (with the FE-350 boasting up to ISO 800), and a tool to make them easier to use - the "One button, one function" design.

Internal memory and xD-Picture card compatibility is also standard.

Both the FE-310 and FE-340 are built around 5x zoom lenses.

The FE-310 has a 2.5 inch LCD screen, however, compared to the FE-340's 2.7 inch LCD.

The FE-340 also boasts more scene modes - 18 compared to 16, as well as BrightCapture Technology and a TruePic III image processor.

The FE-310 comes in silver or black, while the FE-340 will be available in silver, black, blue or pink.

The last addition is the FE-350, which has a 4x wide optical zoom and 28mm wide-angle lens.

It also boasts a 3.0 inch LCD and its metal bosy comes in silver or black.

The new Olympus FE models will arrive in February. The FE-310 will be priced £120, the FE-340 £159.99 and lastly the FE-350 £199.99.