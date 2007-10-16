Olympus launches E-3 DSLR camera

Olympus has launched a new flagship model to its Four Thirds Standard based on its E-System DSLR system.

The new model, called the E-3, promises to give photographers "a high-performance tool that is primed for any assignment and satisfies the most stringent demands for D-SLR photography" according to Olympus.

According to the camera company, the E-3 features the world’s fastest auto-focusing speeds thanks to an advanced AF system and new ZUIKO DIGITAL SWD (Supersonic Wave Drive) lenses as well as shutter speeds of up to 1/8000th sec. and 5fps sequential shooting (with a 19 image RAW buffer in burst mode).

The new model also incorporates a built-in image stabilisation system which is capable of compensating against the effects of camera shake to the equivalent of up to 5 EV steps.

The camera will feature a 10 Megapixel High Speed Live MOS sensor and Olympus’ TruePic III image processing engine as well as featuring Live View capabilities as found on previous models.

It will sport a 2.5-inch multi-angle HyperCrystal LCD on the rear.

The Olympus E-3 will be available from the end of November 2007. The body only will be available for approximately £1099, the kit with the 14-54mm lens for approximately £1499 and the kit with the new 12-60mm lens for approximately £1699.

A full list of specs are:

Speed

- World's fastest autofocus* for quick and precise image capture

- Fully-biaxial high-speed 11-point AF system

- 1/8000th sec. high-speed and high-precision shutter control, X: 1/250

- 5fps sequential shooting with 19 image RAW buffer

Image Quality

- High-performance built-in image stabiliser to stabilise all lenses

(up to 5 EV steps) with two modes

- High Speed 10 Megapixel Live MOS sensor

- Qualified image processing with new TruePic III

- High image quality with a variety of bright dedicated-to-digital ZUIKO DIGITAL lenses

Live View

- 2.5"/6.4cm multi-angle HyperCrystal LCD for greatest flexibility

- Real-time effect monitoring

- Pre-control over white balance and exposure compensation

- Preview of Shadow Adjustment Technology (SAT)

- 5x/7x/10x magnified view for precise focusing – especially for macro shots

Reliability

- Large viewfinder with professional-level coverage of 100% and 1.15x magnification for accurate image control

- Spotless photography with most effective dust reduction system (Supersonic Wave Filter)

- Splashproof body and lens system

- Professional quality shutter life of 150K operations

Additional features of the Olympus E-3:

- Based on the Four Thirds Standard

- Ergonomic design of body, control buttons and GUI for easy operation

- AE/AF lock functionality for individual customisation

- Second display for Super Control Panel

- ISO 100-3200 for wide-ranging sensitivity

- Accurate white balance with two sensors

- Built-in flash (GN13) and wireless flash control directly from the camera body.

- Wireless flash control in up to 3 groups (separate press release available for Olympus FL-50R and FL-36R flash units)

- High-speed USB 2.0 interface

- High-speed data writing and lossless RAW compression for quick processing

- Simultaneous writing of RAW and JPEG

- Dual memory slot for CompactFlash and xD-Picture Cards (incl. support for UDMA High-Speed CF cards and Microdrive)