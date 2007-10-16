Olympus to launch new DSLR at midnight
Pocket-lint can reveal that Olympus will launch their new digital SLR at midnight tonight.
The E-1 successor, that Olympus are describing as their new flagship product, will be finally unveiled after months of speculation.
Nothing has been revealed by Olympus who are being particularly tight-lipped about the new offering.
It's though it might be a 10-megapixel camera with weatherproofing, dust-reduction, live preview with a swiveling LCD screen and image stabilisation.
In Korea Olympus has recently shown their latest DSLR, the E-3, to a select range of journalists who were not allowed to write about the product.
Obviously the assumption is that this is what we be revealed tonight at midnight - but tune back in later to find out more.
Pocket-lint will bring you the news as soon as we have it...
