New Olympus Mju models fond of the dark

Olympus has launched three new digital cameras in its Mju range. The new models - the Mju 700, Mju 720 and Mju 810 all feature a new technology from Olympus which promises the ability to take perfectly exposed shots in low light without having to use flash



The µ Mju 700

The Mju 700 features a 7.1 megapixel CCD sensor, 3x optical zoom and 2.5-inch LCD screen alongside the new BrightCapture technology.



The µ (Mju) 700 also features an ISO range covering ISO 64 through to 1600 while images taken at 3megapixels are capable of being extended to ISO 2500.



As with previous models, the camera comes in a weatherproof metal body available in four colours. The µ (Mju) 700 will available in shops from March priced at around £230.



Users will be able to choose from anyone of the cameras 23 scene modes and as with all Olympus cameras there is a Macro and Super Macro capable of capturing images up to 8cm away. Special editing functions to enhance images and to add creative effects: e.g., red- eye-fix, adjust brightness, insert frame and/or title are also included.



The µ (Mju) 720 SW

The µ (Mju) 720 SW is the company's answer to Pentax's optio WPi range and is waterproof to 3m and resistant to falls from up to 1.5m.



Like the Mju 700 the camera sports a 7.1 million pixel CCD, 3 x optical zoom and Olympus's BrightCapture Technology. The camera also comes with a 2.5-inch LCD screen.



The metal-bodied camera is available in Dusky Pink, Polar Blue and Steel Silver. The Olympus µ (Mju) 720 SW will retail for around £300 from all good camera shops and will be available from March.



Among its 24 scene modes, which cover most everyday shooting situations such as portraits, landscapes or sports, this camera also includes modes specifically created for underwater photography. Like the 700 the camera also offers a maximum ISO of 1600.



Movie recording in VGA quality is also possible on the µ (mju) 720 SW, with the duration of the video clip only limited by the amount of memory available. As with still photos, video files can be saved either to either the camera's internal 19.1MB memory or onto optional xD-Picture Cards.



The camera offers a Macro and Super Macro capable of capturing images up to 7cm away. Special editing functions to enhance images and to add creative effects: e.g., red-eye-fix, adjust brightness, insert frame and/or title are also included.



Olympus µ (Mju) 810

Finally the company has launched the Mju 810. This time the camera features 8 megapixels, but again features a 3x optical zoom, 2.5-inch LCD screen and Olympus' BrightCapture Technology.



The slim-line stainless steel body of the µ (Mju) 810 is weatherproof, protecting its hi-tech interior from water, dust and snow and will be priced at around £330, available from all good camera dealers.



The µ (Mju) 810 features an ISO range extending from ISO 64 to 1600, which is extended up to ISO 3200 in 3.0 megapixel mode. The higher sensitivity not only allows faster shutter speeds to be used, reducing the chance of camera shake and freezing motion, it also effectively doubles the flash's working range making it possible to illuminate even quite large rooms with flash.



The Olympus µ (Mju) 810 has also been armed with a special Digital Image Stabilisation Edit function. This feature corrects images blurred by camera shake or a moving subject by using a dedicated Gyro Sensor to determine the level of compensation necessary. Then, by intelligently processing the image, the improved photo is saved as a separate file so the photographer has the benefit of keeping the original for future reference if needed.



The µ (Mju) 810 with a choice of 20 scene modes covering a range of familiar photographic situations, can record sequences with sound in high-quality VGA (640x480) resolution on the camera's internal memory, or removable.