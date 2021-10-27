Olympus cameras will be rebranded OM System going forward

(Pocket-lint) - The company behind Olympus digital cameras, audio recorders and binoculars, OM Digital Solutions, has announced it is retiring the Olympus name for its products.

They will be rebranded OM System instead.

It claims to have become a completely independent company - having previously spun out of the Olympus Corporation - and so needs a "brand new name" for its devices.

Announced by CEO Shigemi Sugimoto in a YouTube video, the OM System branding will appear on existing and future products. One of which will be a micro four thirds, interchangeable lens camera that it claims will provide "an unrivaled photographic experience".

The real reason for the name change isn't explained as such, although we'd take a guess that licensing is at the heart of it.

Considering OM Digital Solutions no longer has ties to Olympus, it is possible it would have to pay to licence the name even though it bought the relevant departments.

Virgin Media, for example, continues to pay licensing fees to use the "Virgin" part of its name. It has had no actual ties to Sir Richard Branson or his Virgin Group for many years now.

"OM System expresses our determination to continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers through our mission of always challenging convention and a philosophy of continuous product development, which we have adhered to since the establishment of OM Digital Solutions," said the company in a statement (as published by PetaPixel).

"Through our products and services, we hope to create exciting experiences that bring joy and inspiration. Going forward, we will strive to be the brand that customers will treasure for a long time to come, devoting ourselves to craftsmanship that demonstrates a commitment and fulfills people’s lives."