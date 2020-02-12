Olympus has updated its five-star 2017 Micro Four-Thirds camera and then some. The Olympus O-MD E-M1 Mark III has a similar compact and lightweight body, but ups the ante when it comes to image stabilisation and processing.

Its new IS prowess comes from synchronising in-lens and in-body 5-axis image stabilisation. Olympus claims this results in the "world's best" stabilisation performance of 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation.

This should enable better performance in lower light circumstances, while also enabling more stable, crisper shots even in telephoto mode without a tripod.

The camera houses a 20.4-megapixel Live MOS sensor, which works in combination with a new TruePic IX image processor for high-speed shooting.

There is also a 121-point AF system, plus 4K video recording. And, Pro Capture mode is capable of shooting a buffer of 35 frames in RAW, so you can choose the best during motion photography, for example.

The body is weatherproof, with sealing to ensure it is protected from dust, splashes and even in freezing conditions.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III will be available from late February for £1,599.99 / $1,799.99 for the body only.

Kit versions will also be available, starting at £2,199.99 for the body and an M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40 F2.8 PRO lens.

If you order the camera before 29 February 2020 you will received a complimentary copy of Capture One Pro 20.