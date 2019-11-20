Olympus Pen E-PL10 mirrorless camera arrives in Europe

Back in the middle of October 2019 Olympus announced the E-PL10, the ninth-generation in its 'Lite' Pen mirrorless camera product line (there was no E-PL4), for Japanese and Chinese markets. Now, one month on, the E-PL10 has been made official for Europe too.

The E-PL series has, as its name suggests, always been about being small and light, delivering solid feature foundations - without the same depth as the more pro-targeted Pen cameras higher up the range.

The E-PL10 is no different there: at under 500g, this lightweight body makes for a portable camera. The use of Micro Four Thirds - the same format as used by Panasonic - also means a huge array of lenses are available, all of which aren't especially huge in scale given the paring with this type of sensor.

The sensor is a 16-megapixel unit, complete with in-body image stabilisation, and the same TruePic VIII processor as you'll find in the company's more pro-spec OM-D cameras.

There's also a flip-down touchscreen for creative control, while Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity ensure it's easy to share images direct from the camera.

The Olympus E-PL10 is available now, priced £649 with the 14-42mm lens, available in white, brown or black finishes. If you're super quick you can get a 45mm f/1.8 prime lens (worth £280) for free, when ordering via Olympus' official online shop.

squirrel_widget_171423