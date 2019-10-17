Olympus has announced the latest model in its E-M5 series.

The Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III has a weather-sealed construction that ensures mirrorless prosumer shooting is possible in all conditions.

Its lightweight and compact design - weighing just 366g for the body only - means that it is ideal for professionals and enthusiasts alike as either a second camera or to take on photography trips where space is at a premium.

It sports a 20.4-megapixel Live MOS sensor with dust reduction technology, plus in-body five-axis image stabilisation with up 6.5 EV steps of compensation.

Olympus includes its proprietary TruPicVII image processing and the autofocus system has 121 all cross-type AF points, for faster response and greater accuracy.

As well as its stills prowess, the E-M5 Mark III is capable of 4K video capture at 30 frames per second and can shoot Full HD slow motion video at up to 120fps.

A high res shot mode means you can take photos at up to the equivalent of 50-megapixels when using a tripod.

You get a 2.36 million-dot OLED panel on the rear, plus an electronic viewfinder. And Bluetooth is on-board so you can connect it to a smartphone or tablet, in order to transfer and share photos.

The camera will be available from November in either all-black or silver variants, priced at £1,099.99 for the body only, £1,699.99 bundled with an M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO lens.

