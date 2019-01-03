Olympus has released a video teasing a new camera launch for later this month.

It will officially unveil the camera on 24 January and the video above shows that it is likely to be a successor to the mirrorless Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II.

You can see the shape of the advanced camera body that is clearly being aimed at prosumers in the scenes. It is tipped to be full frame rather than micro four thirds, as on the current E-M1 model, and we wouldn't be surprised to learn that the YouTube teaser was also shot using one of the new devices.

Other manufacturers, including Nikon with its new Z-series, have recently entered the market with full-frame mirrorless cameras. It would be strange if Olympus didn't follow suit.

We'll have to wait for a few weeks for official confirmation, but it is likely we'll find out more ahead of the actual launch. Olympus itself might even release further teaser details and images.

In the meantime, you can catch up with any camera news during CES in our handy round-up feature of all the products expected to appear at the world's largest consumer electronics trade show next week.

Pocket-lint will be in Las Vegas to bring you more as it happens.