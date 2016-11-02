Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II matches mirrorless muscle with pro spec and coming to the UK

Olympus has revealed that its flagship OM-D mirrorless camera is coming to the UK in December.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II has a 20.4-megapixel Live MOS sensor, TruePic VIII image processing, electronic viewfinder and 3-inch Vari-angle LCD touchpanel on the rear that you can adjust to see no matter your shooting position.

It has a 121-point All Cross-type autofocus, two SD card slots for extra capacity, and is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 30p. That's with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It can also shoot 4096 x 2160 video at 24p.

Full HD video can be shot at up to 60 frames per second.

There is 5-axis image stabilisation on board, plus a silent shutter mode for nature photography. ISO ranges from "Low" to 25,600.

The OM-D E-M1 Mark II is compatible with all Olympus Micro Four Thirds lenses and accessories. It'll be available from December this year starting at £1,849.99 for the body only.

A bundle containing the OM-D M-E1 Mark II and a M.Zuiko Digital Ed 12-40mm 1:2.8 Pro lens will be available for £2,399.99. Both will be stocked by key photographic retailers across the UK.

Olympus is also offering its Pro Service concept for owners of the new camera. It gives a choice of three different service levels for professionals and enthusiasts.