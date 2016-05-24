Olympus TG-Tracker 4K camera tracks your location, speed and much more

Olympus has announced its latest action camera in the Olympus Tough range and it records all-manner of extra data to go along with the footage.

As well as film in 4K, the Olympus TG-Tracker measures altitude, depth, air and water temperature, geo-location, direction and speed of movement. Olympus Image Track v2.0 enables you to display information with footage to see the exact circumstances as well as the images.

The camera has an ultra-wide angle lens with 204-degrees field of view. There's also a built-in spotlight for illuminating dark scenes.

It is shockproof to 2.1 metres, crushproof to a weight of 100kg, dustproof, freezeproof to -10-degrees Celsius, and waterproof down to 30 metres.

When underwater it automatically switches to optimal settings.

The Olympus TG-Tracker has five-axis image stabilisation and can also record in Full HD at up to 60fps as well as 4K Ultra HD at up to 30fps. There's a timelapse mode and slow motion footage can be captured in 720p, which is capable of recording at up to 240fps.

A rear 1.5-inch monitor can be used to view footage, or a smartphone can be hooked up via wi-fi.

A grip extension is supplied in the box.

The TG-Tracker will be available from June. Pricing is yet to be revealed.