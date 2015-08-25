Olympus OM-D E-10 Mark II enhances line-up with 5-axis image stabilisation

Olympus has announced a successor to the OM-D E-10 compact system camera, giving it a Mark II suffix and adding 5-axis image stabilisation to the mix.

The OM-D E-10 Mark II will be available in mid-September from £550 for the body alone, up to £800 for the body and a M.Zuiko Digital Ed 14-150mm 1:4.0-5.6 II lens kit.

It adopts some of the higher-end features of the E-M1 and E-M5 Mark II cameras, with the in-body image stabilisation offering a claimed equivalent of up to four steps of shutter speed.

The rear 3-inch OLED touchscreen viewfinder is tiltable, and built-in Wi-Fi means you can hook it up to a smartphone or tablet in order to share photos wirelessly or even use your separate device as a remote control.

Another change for this year's model comes with the buttons on the all-metal body. They are now metal dials. And there is a retro-designed on/off switch.

Other specifications include a 16.1-megapixel Live MOS sensor, 81-area multiple autofocus, and the ability to shoot sequential images at 8.5fps. There is a 4K timelapse movie shooting feature, built-in TTL flash and a large number of art filters and effects able to be selected in-camera.

The body of the camera weighs 342g and it is compatible with over 40 micro four thirds lenses, so there are plenty of options to expand its capabilities out there already.