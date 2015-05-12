Olympus redesigned its E-M5 Mark II: See the limited-edition titanium model in pictures

Olympus is about to launch a new, limited-edition version of the E-M5 Mark II.

The retro, high-end camera will be available in a titanium-tinted body that's reminiscent of the original Olympus OM series. It also comes with a OM-D-branded leather strap and a leather case for the card, the latter of which will have a number between 1 and 7,000 (as only 7,000 of these cameras will be made).

The E-M5 Mark II features a dustproof, splashproof, and freeze-proof magnesium alloy body. It also has a 5-axis image stabilisation system, 16.1-megapixel 4/3 Live MOS sensor, TruePic VII processor, ISO up to 25,600, a 2.36 million-dot Electronic Viewfinder, and a 3-inch 1,037K-dot swivel LCD touchscreen.

"For fans of landmark high-end cameras, the 1994 OM-3Ti is an all-time classic, and now collectors can acquire acontemporary homage to this titanium-clad SLR icon: a limited-edition version of its most recent OM-D descendant, the TIPA award-winning OM-D E-M5 Mark II," announced Olympus in a statement.

The new camera also boasts creative imaging options, an 81-point AF area, and a high-res shot option that supposedly enables resolution equivalent to a 40-megapixel sensor by merging eight shots into one JPEG using sensor shift.

The OM-D E-M5 Mark II Limited Edition will launch in June 2015. Pricing starts at £999.99 for the body and £1,349.99 for the lens kit, which comes with a M.Zuiko Digital Ed 14-150mm 1:4.0-5.6 II lens.

Check out the gallery above to see several press shots of the new camera.

