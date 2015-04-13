Olympus Tough TG-4 is a compact for the more adventurous snapper who wants to shoot in RAW

Olympus has introduced a rugged flagship compact camera in its Stylus series and as well as being shockproof to a height of 2.1-metres, it can also be used underwater up to a depth of 15-metres without a housing.

The Tough TG-4 is also crush proof to a weight of 100kg, freezeproof down to -10C, and dustproof to boot. Basically, wherever you want to capture stills and video you pretty much can, and without having to purchase accessories.

It has a 16-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and can shoot in RAW format for the best results. It can shoot video in Full HD and has a 3-inch 460k dot LCD screen to view your efforts.

A fixed 25-100mm lens with a 1:2.0 maximum aperture is included with dual image stabilisation, while the camera is capable of fast shutter speeds and low ISO for shooting in places where light is at a minimum, such as underwater.

There are even modes specifically designed for different circumstances, such as an underwater specific HDR function, and the mode dial is glove friendly for extreme weather snapping.

Olympus' TruePic VII image processor is on-board and built-in Wi-Fi means you can transfer images or video to other devices.

The Olympus Stylus Tough TG-4 will be available in May in both black or red for £350.