Olympus Tough TG-860 may be the hardiest waterproof camera yet, and it's gunning for GoPro

Olympus has updated its strong camera range with the new Tough TG-860 and it's setting its sights on GoPro.

After the TG-850 was released last year Olympus must have had some success since it's now back with an improved model. It's clearly aimed at offering something more than a GoPro can as every detail appears to address the shortcomings of the competition.

Primarily this camera is, as the name suggests, tough. It can withstand being crushed by 100kg, submerged up to 15m in water, dropped from 2.1m, freezing to -10 degrees Celsius and it's also dustproof.

But the camera itself is impressive too with a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor and TruePic VII image processing. The wide-angle lens is the widest on any waterproof camera, says Olympus. The 5x optical zoom 21-105mm wide-angle lens should offer "distortion-free selfies", something that the lens of the GoPro may struggle with.

The TG-860 also features a tiltable 3-inch screen that should make lining up selfies easier. And if all that doesn't make your selfies perfect there's also a second shutter button so the camera can be held from different angles.

The Tough TG-860 can shoot 1080p video at 60fps and also features a Sportcam Mode for high-quality wide screen video as well as Sports Burst Mode for photos. And what tough camera would be complete without mounts? Olympus will offer optional extras for mounting to the wearer when out and about.

Built-in Wi-Fi and GPS should make uploading and tracking photos and videos easy. This also means you can use your phone as a remote should you want to snap a photo from far away. You can also upload the photos directly from the phone using the free app.

The Olympus Tough TG-860 will be available in white, orange and black from mid-March for £270.

