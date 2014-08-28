Olympus PEN E-PL7 CSC offers iPhone connectivity and reversable screen for the ultimate selfie

Olympus has announced a compact system camera that is primarily designed for "fashion bloggers" and selfie fans. The Olympus PEN E-PL7 is compatible with the brand's interchangeable lenses, yet, like Samsung's NX Mini, retains the fun factor found on many current compact cameras.

The camera's 3-inch touch-sensitive LCD screen can be both tilted and flipped down entirely, to face the subject. When put in this position, the camera instantly goes into selfie mode, and offers buttons for selecting a self-timer sequence, e-Portrait or shutter release.

In addition, the PEN E-PL7 can be linked to an iPhone or Android smartphone via Wi-Fi for remote control, with a dedicated application able to even show what the camera sees on the phone's screen in real time. The phone can also be used to zoom or adjust key settings, such as aperture and shutter speed.

There are 14 art filters on board to create vintage and funky effects, and they can be applied retrospectively so you can chop and change as you like.

Included in the pack is an interchangeable 12-42mm 1:3.5-5.6 EZ lens. There is a 16.1-megapixel Live MOS sensor and the camera uses Olympus' TruePic VII image processing. It promises fast autofocus and fast start-up.

The Olympus PEN E-PL7 will be available from October for £499 in white, silver or classic black. The OLShare app is available for Android and iOS.