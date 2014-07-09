Now Brits can get hold of the Olympus PEN E-PL6 superslim CSC too

Olympus has announced that it is bringing the PEN E-PL6 compact system camera to the UK. Previously available in Japan, the superslim interchangeable lens camera also comes with a FlashAir SD card in the box, so you can transfer pictures to a smartphone or tablet over Wi-Fi.

That means you can also share them on social sites, such as Twitter and Facebook, quickly and simply through the Olympus Image Share app.

The Olympus PEN E-PL6 comes with a tiltable 3-inch monitor that can swivel up and completely around for selfie shots. It also comes supplied with what the company claims to be the "world's slimmest" pancake lens, the M.ZUIKO Digital Ed 14-42mm (1:3.5-5.6). Other micro four thirds lenses from M.ZUIKO are compatible with the camera.

Its Live MOS sensor is 16.1-megapixels, with TruePic VI image processing on-board, and the camera is capable of shooting 1080p video. It has fast autofocus and start-up and there are 18 creative filters pre-installed for picture effects on movies or stills.

ISO settings are capable of going up to 25,600.

The Olympus PEN E-PL6 will be available in the UK in the next week or so (mid-July) in both black and white. Suggested retail price is £429.99.