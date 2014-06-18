Olympus talks Pocket-lint readers through low-light photography at the Tech Tavern

Photography enthusiasts joined professional photographer Robert Pugh on Tuesday night at the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern for a mini master class with Olympus in getting the most out of their cameras in low-light conditions.

After a quick briefing with the new Olympus OM-D EM-10, those in attendance got to shoot with Pugh and two professional models, including the stunning Anita De Bauch. They experienced a number of different situations around the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern, learning how to make the most of the lighting and location.

Using nothing but the cameras, and at time a handful of iceLights from Westcott at johnsons-photopia.co.uk, Pugh taught those in attendance how to make the most of their cameras with little effort.

London Technology Week runs from 16-20 June, and in association with O2 we, here at Pocket-lint, are championing the event with the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern.

If you couldn't make it to the Olympus photography night, you can come down have a drink and play with some cool gadgets from Google, LG, Olympus, Samsung, Sony and others, including Google Glass, some giant 4K TV sets and 3D printers. You'll also be able to speak to O2 Gurus about any tech questions you may have.

We've got loads of events every day between 12-4pm for the rest of the week.

For London Technology Week, Pocket-lint and the O2 gurus will be working from The Fable at 52 Holborn Viaduct, London, EC1A 2FD and we would love to see you there.