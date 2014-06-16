  Calling all photographers: Join us for an Olympus mini photo shoot at the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern tonight

Photography fans, listen up. Pocket-lint has teamed up with Olympus as part of the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern in association with O2 to bring you the chance to participate in a mini model photo shoot using the OM-D EM-10 camera and hosted by professional photographer Robert Pugh.

The event will see you given the chance to learn some really cool tips and tricks for shooting in low light. Have fun and talk tech over a free pint of Meantime (while stocks last) with the Pocket-lint team on Tuesday 17 June at The Fable, 52 Holborn Viaduct, London, EC1A 2FD.

The event runs from 6pm to 9:30pm.

Tickets are limited and on a first come first serve basis and expected to go quickly, but if you are keen learn more about photography with Pocket-lint and Olympus, and talk photography and tech, then you can sign up via our Eventbrite page.

London Technology Week runs from 16-20 June, and in association with O2 we, here at Pocket-lint, are championing the fact with the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern.

If you can't make it to the Olympus photography night, you can come down have a drink and play with some cool gadgets from Google, LG, Olympus, Samsung, Sony and others, including Google Glass, some giant 4K TV sets and 3D printers. You'll also be able to speak to O2 Gurus about any tech questions you may have.

We've got loads of events every day throughout the week between 12-4pm, and on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night starting from 6pm.

For London Technology Week, Pocket-lint and the O2 gurus will be working from The Fable at 52 Holborn Viaduct, London, EC1A 2FD and we would love to see you there.