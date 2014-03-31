Olympus Stylus SH-1 compact camera with 5-axis OIS says goodbye to blur

Olympus has announced the Stylus SH-1 compact camera that should do away with the usual blur associated with smaller cameras, thanks to 5-axis optical image stabilisation.

Most compact cameras only correct for yaw and pitch whereas the SH-1 apparently fixes blur for all five planes of movement, both in photos and 1920 x 1080 resolution video. This is the same tech found in the Micro Four Thirds Olympus OM-D E-M5.

Compact cameras can suffer rotation around the lens owing to its weight on the front of the body. They can also suffer from side-to-side shake when shooting close-up macro shots. The SH-1, Olympus says, will fix these issues allowing for blur free photos or videos at up to 240fps.

The Olympus SH-1 comes with a 16-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, TruePic VII processor (from the OM-D series) and a 25-600mm, 24x optical zoom lens.

The design is very similar to the Olympus Pen E-P5, which Pocket-lint gave four and a half stars in its review. The SH-1 features auto settings including seven art filters, interval shooting, Photo Story and Smart Panorama as well as fully manual mode for those that want to go off menu.

The SH-1 features a Wi-Fi share button for sending snaps and videos to other devices. Using the OI.Share app, the camera can send photos and videos directly to smartphones. This can also be used to make the mobile a remote control for the camera. The SH-1 has a 3-inch, 460k dots LCD touch display with protective panel.

The Olympus SH-1 will be available in May for $400 in the US. The UK price is £350, it will be available from the end of April.