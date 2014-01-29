  Win: An Olympus OM-D E-M10 system camera and other Olympus prizes

We've been having a ball of late thanks to an Olympus OM-D Challenge that's running on site. We've been off into the Mojave desert to shoot a model, interview photographer Damian McGillicuddy en route, almost get arrested - that wasn't part of the original plan - and play with some brand new Olympus kit. All in the name of creating a fun photo story series. But it's not just us that gets to have the fun, as now it's your chance to win.

Some four weeks into our adventure we can finally lift the curtain on the final part of the puzzle: the competition where you get to win the Olympus kit that we were checking out beyond the frame.

There's the brand new Olympus OM-D E-M10 compact system camera with an added 45mm kit lens (available in silver of black) for first prize, the Olympus Stylus SP-100EE dot-sight superzoom for second prize, and the hard-as-nails Olympus Stylus Tough TG-850 is also up for grabs as prize number three. Now how about that for a Vegas-style "win, win, win"?

It's a prize fund just a few pennies shy of £1,600 in total. So, and just like our adventure, we thought we'd have a bit of fun with it. Rather than one straightforward question asking what your favourite colour is or how many days it takes for the Earth to fully rotate on its axis, we've decided to send you on an adventurous re-cap of our Olympus OM-D Challenge photo story.

The idea is simple: there are three parts, each with a lead image, and three questions below that relate specifically to each article. No secret handshakes, no trick questions, just your chance to see what and where we've been shooting, how it was done, what fun it was, and perhaps learn a thing or two along the way. The links to the three articles are below so you can re-cap:

READ: Olympus OM-D Challenge Pt1: Fear and loathing in Las Vegas | Pt2: Lights, lenses, action | Pt3: Light like a pro

To be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is answer the three questions below correctly

Please note you will need to fill out full details so we can contact the winners - we do not pass on your information for marketing purposes - and then cross your fingers we suppose. As the prize kit isn't available until March time, we're leaving the competition doors open for the entire month of February. Plenty of time to nudge friends and family to try their luck and enter too.

We hope you've enjoyed our grand OM-D adventure. And if all this photo fun has made you hungry to learn more, then Olympus events and masterclasses might be just what you're looking for: www.olympus-imagespace.co.uk. Or if its "the Big Dog" McGillicuddy you want to know more about then visit his website: www.damianmcgillicuddy.com

Usual Pocket-lint terms and conditions apply; competition is open to UK residents aged 16 and over only, no cash alternative is offered as prize. Competition closes 23:59 on Friday 28 February 2014. Winners will be contacted the following month.



This competition has finished.