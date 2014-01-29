Olympus Stylus SP-100EE: 'Eagle eye' superzoom camera adds dot-sight targeting feature

Olympus steps up its superzoom game with the announcement of the Stylus SP-100EE - the world's first superzoom to feature a dot-sight crosshair targeting system to assist when capturing subjects at distance.

The 50x optical zoom packs in a whopping 24-1200mm equivalent focal length, complete with lens-based image stabilisation, which sees the camera pitch itself against the likes of the Canon PowerShot SX50 HS and similar models.

There's a built-in 920k-dot electronic viewfinder to make capturing those shots all the easier, alongside the dot-sight feature via a separate pop-up translucent screen. There's also the larger 3-inch LCD screen to the rear, although without touchscreen or tilt-angle bracket for repositioning.

The camera utilises a 16-megapixel back-side illuminated CMOS sensor paired with the latest TruePic VII image processing engine, which is capable of capturing 1080p60 video and snapping full-resolution shots at a 7.1fps burst.

The Olympus Fast AF autofocus is on board for speedy autofocus, there's a 1cm macro at the widest-angle setting, and the usual mix of Olympus Art Filters are also included for in-camera adjustment.

All sounds rather special, but is it actually any good? Pocket-lint was able to test a pre-production camera ahead of the official announcement to see if the EE - which stands for "eagle eye" - was able to live up to expectations. There's also more detail about dot-sight if you follow the link below.

The Olympus SP-100EE will be priced at £349, and available from March.

Fancy winning one? As part of our OM-D Challenge series we've got a competition open from now until the end of February: enter here.