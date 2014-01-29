Olympus OM-D goes entry-level: E-M10 adds pop-up flash, maintains top-tier 16MP image quality

Olympus is set to expand its OM-D compact system range with the announcement of the E-M10 model. The baby of the OM-D trio, the E-M10 sits beneath the E-M5 and top-spec E-M1 models, but still features many of the same top specs.

An all-metal build, full control dials and thumbwheels, and top-spec image quality from the 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor are all on the list. The same TruePic VII image processor and 81-point Fast AF found in the E-M1 also make it over the E-M10. Top stuff.

There's also a 1.44m-dot electronic viewfinder built in, alongside a 3-inch 460k-dot tilt-angle LCD monitor that can rotate between nearly 45-degrees upwards for waist-level work and approximately half of this in the opposite direction to aid with overhead shooting.

But as the lowest-spec model in the range, some features have been trimmed back compared to its bigger brother OM-D models. There's 3-axis image stabilisation rather than 5-axis, the body is not weather-sealed, there's no accessory port for more-demanding accessories, while the base lacks a port for an accessory battery grip. To many these omissions won't matter.

What you do get to compensate is a pop-up flash for the first time in an OM-D model, alongside a slightly redesigned body complete with larger buttons than the E-M5.

There's no final word on price, but positioned correctly and this ought to be a compact system camera to watch. And we should know, as we've already tested out a pre-production model in the Mojave desert, Nevada, to see what we made of it.

Due out in February the OM-D E-M10 will be available in a number of kit options, including a £700 option with the new 14-42mm electronic power zoom lens. The perfect partner to keep that maintain that small scale.

