Olympus Stylus Tough TG-850 is the first waterproof compact camera to add a tilt-angle screen

Olympus has announced the world's first waterproof camera with a tilt-angle LCD screen, the Stylus Tough TG-850.

Complete with a 21mm equivalent wide-angle lens and 5x optical zoom, the TG-850 is designed for all manner of environments. Its waterproof to 10m, crushproof to 100kg, freezeproof to -10C and shockproof to withstand drops of 2.1m. It's an all-round hard nut of a compact camera. So if you're a climber, diver or general adrenaline junky then this may well be the camera for you.

At its core the TG-850 features a 16-megapixel back-side illuminated sensor, complete with the latest TruePic VII image processing engine. The rear LCD measures 3-inches on the diagonal and delivers 460k-dots of resolution - more than many waterproof competitors out there.

With the Olympus Fast AF autofocus system it ought to leave other competitors in the dust on the performance front too. Pocket-lint was able to get a hands-on preview of the product before launch to see what we made of it.

READ: Hands-on: Olympus Stylus Tough TG-850 review

Elsewhere the camera features the usual Art Filters found in other recent Olympus models for in-camera adjustments, lens-based image stabilisation and a fast 7.1 frames per second burst shooting.

All this could be yours for £270 when the camera is released in February.

Fancy winning one? As part of our OM-D Challenge series we've got a competition open from now until the end of February: enter here.