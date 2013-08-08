Harrods Olympus Pen Art Edition by Suzko comes with matching Vespa

Some cameras come with lenses included, others a snazzy case, but Olympus has teamed up with Harrods in the UK to offer a special limited-edition version of its Olympus Pen camera that comes with a matching Vespa scooter.

The Olympus PEN Art Edition, which will be exclusive to Harrods, is "a uniquely collectable collaboration between Olympus, urban artist Suzko and fashion photographer Jay McLaughlin", according to the two companies.

Those wondering what lenses are included - you know you are - will be pleased to hear that the camera kit includes two new PEN E-P5 bodies, one decorated by Suzko and a standard one, as well as all the premium fast prime lenses in the Olympus micro system, flash, case, and electronic viewfinder.

To give the kit a unique twist, Olympus says that no two will be the same, but they haven't said how many will be made.

"Each will be a one-off lovingly painted on and illustrated by hand by urban artist Lowe in a design flowing through the scooter, helmet and camera," adds Olympus.

McLaughlin has also documented the whole customisation process of the first Art Edition Kit for a limited-edition perfect bound catalogue available on request in store.

But wait, there's more…

Buying the Art Edition also qualifies the owner for a photographic training session with McLaughlin.

Yours for £16,000 from Thursday 8 August - exclusively at Harrods Technology