  Olympus E-P5 pictures leak again, E-PL6 surfaces

Further leaks of the next generation of Olympus compact system camera have hit the internet, making the Olympus E-P5 launch look like an absolute certainty.

New pictures show what is purported to be a flagship Pen camera, but with special inlaid grips. We've long been fans of the retro fantastic design that Olympus ushered in with the Pen line and it looks to be running strong in the next version too.

The specs of the Olympus E-P5 are said to give you a 16-megapixel sensor along with five-axis stabilisation, a 3-inch tilting high-resolution touch display, and well as Wi-Fi connectivity to make sharing those snaps simple.

It's reported that Olympus will be officially announcing the new camera on Friday 10 May.

Additionally, the Olympus E-PL6, a lighter-weight compact system camera, is said to be launching in Japan only. It looks to closely resemble the Olympus E-PL5, the only visible difference being the colour of the shutter button surround.

Perhaps that's why it's said to be Japan only: the Olympus E-PL5 hasn't been in the market for long and we found it to be an excellent camera when we reviewed it in November 2012.

READ: Olympus E-PL5 review