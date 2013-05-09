Olympus E-P5 pictures leak again, E-PL6 surfaces
Further leaks of the next generation of Olympus compact system camera have hit the internet, making the Olympus E-P5 launch look like an absolute certainty.
New pictures show what is purported to be a flagship Pen camera, but with special inlaid grips. We've long been fans of the retro fantastic design that Olympus ushered in with the Pen line and it looks to be running strong in the next version too.
The specs of the Olympus E-P5 are said to give you a 16-megapixel sensor along with five-axis stabilisation, a 3-inch tilting high-resolution touch display, and well as Wi-Fi connectivity to make sharing those snaps simple.
It's reported that Olympus will be officially announcing the new camera on Friday 10 May.
Additionally, the Olympus E-PL6, a lighter-weight compact system camera, is said to be launching in Japan only. It looks to closely resemble the Olympus E-PL5, the only visible difference being the colour of the shutter button surround.
Perhaps that's why it's said to be Japan only: the Olympus E-PL5 hasn't been in the market for long and we found it to be an excellent camera when we reviewed it in November 2012.
READ: Olympus E-PL5 review
- Entry-level GoPro Hero could be all the action-cam you ever need
- GoPro's camera tech might power future robots and self-driving cars
- Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
- Light L16: This 16-in-1 camera is a real product you can buy. No, really.
- Snow pictures: How to take beautiful photos in the snow
- Sony's new A7 III is a "basic" mirrorless camera that's anything but
- It's about time: Google Clips AI camera is finally available to buy
- Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D
- Canon EOS M50 initial review: Hooray for 4K
- Canon EOS 2000D initial review: Asserting DSLR's entry-level place in a smartphone world?
Comments