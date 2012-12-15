  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 10: Win an Olympus XZ-2

Day 12 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular brings you the chance to win an Olympus XZ-2 digital camera.

The new Olympus Stylus XZ-2 takes the high-end compact category to a new level. Building on the amazing attributes of the award-winning XZ-1, the £479 XZ-2 offers outstanding image quality with customisable controls that make it easier for ambitious photographers to get exactly the shot they want and fast.

The new touch-sensitive tilt screen helps when shooting low down or above head height and you can also record Full HD movies. FlashAir compatibility lets you share your images and movies directly on social networking sites or to selected smartphones.

Combining optical brilliance with the manual controls of a D-SLR, the XZ-2 is the flagship compact camera from the Olympus Stylus range. Allowing you to take a wide range of shots, from 1cm macros to expansive landscapes, it features a super-bright, large aperture 4x wide i.ZUIKO DIGITAL zoom lens (28-112mm) for superb image resolution. The powerful TruePic VI image processor, which is used in the Olympus OM-D system camera, gives faster recovery time and shutter release plus excellent image quality.

Lightweight and easy to use, the Olympus XZ-2 has a low-light mode for sharp atmospheric shots in low light conditions and HDR Backlight Adjustment provides the ideal exposure when shooting against the light. iHS technologies let you capture rich colours with low noise, irrespective of your shooting conditions and the 12.3-megapixel backlit 1/1.7in BSI CMOS sensor (as featured in the OM-D) delivers high-resolution, superb-quality, full-size movies, stills and prints.

Usability is a key feature of the Olympus XZ-2, which really sets it apart from the competition. A customisable hybrid control ring makes shooting faster, more intuitive and gives you quick access to camera settings that are most important for you.

