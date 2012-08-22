Olympus VH-410 touchscreen-controlled compact camera

Targeting the amateur photographer with ideas of grandeur, the Olympus VH-410 does the hard work so you don’t have to, with a host of automatic settings to allow a simple point-and-shoot tactic.

Implementing a three-inch LCD touchscreen, users can press the display to focus in on a specific area and object, which in turn will capture the image without the need to click on the dedicated snapper button.

The 16-megapixel camera has a 5x wide optical zoom lens (26-130mm) and is adequately capable of capturing video, with a 720p high definition recording capacity.

Other features include face detection and shadow adjustment, which helps keep your subjects looking flawless, though the Beauty Make Up mode equally enables you to have some fun by adding blusher, eyeliner and eye shadow. Twelve Magic Filters can also be used to add a different context and style to each of your photos.

Dual Stabilisation will help eliminate blurriness while the panorama mode merges a collection of photos together for a 360-degree shot.

Along with a built-in flash and USB charging, the Olympus VH-410 also has Eye-Fi compatibility so you can upload your photos to your computer without having to plug in the camera.

The Olympus VH-410 will be available from October for £119.99.

What do you like about the Olympus VH-410? Let us know in the comments below...