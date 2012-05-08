Olympus TG-1, toughest ever compact camera?

Olympus has officially unveiled a compact camera that the manufacturer promises will deliver expert shots to a depth of 12 metres underwater.

As part of the Olympus Tough range, the TG-1, which had been inadvertently leaked on the net, is kitted out with an extra-wide f2.0 aperture high-speed lens that helps counter the darker light found underwater.

With a 12-megapixel low-noise, high-sensitivity CMOS sensor, Olympus has also included a TruePic VI image processor. The camera’s “tough” credentials are not just reserved for its diving prowess: the TG-1 is crushproof and freezeproof with Olympus claiming the camera will remain intact in temperatures down to -10°C.

Video can also be recorded with the Olympus TG-1 with the option of switching to a low-light, or super macro mode for both still and moving images.

However, if you’re really serious about your underwater snaps, Olympus is also offering additional waterproof converters that can be attached to the TG-1.

The fisheye converter, for example, enables a wider shot, while the tele converter increases the optical zoom ratio by 6.8x. For an even closer photo, using the super-resolution zoom feature will provide a magnification of 13.6x.

The Olympus TG-1 (in silver) is available for £359.99, while both the fisheye and tele converter will cost an additional £129.99 each. It’s worth noting that a converter adapter is also needed, and is available for £19.99.

The TG-1’s underwater depth will soon be increased to 45 metres when Olympus releases the PT-053 underwater housing case in June.

As well as being able to withstand any underwater knocks and bumps there is an optical connection for an external underwater flash. Useful for the deepest and darkest parts of the sea.

What do you think to the Olympus Tough TG-1? Let us know your thoughts.