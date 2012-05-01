Olympus TG-1 iHS toughcam details leaked on Best Buy website

A brand new toughcam from Olympus, the TG-1 iHS, has been leaked accidentally on to the Best Buy website. Details of the camera appeared on a now removed webpage and show what looks like a fairly formidable compact waterproof snapper.

Specs-wise, the page detailed a 12 megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with an 4.5-18 mm f2 lens slapped in front of it. The butter-fingered among you will enjoy the ability to drop the camera from a height of two metres and not have to worry about it breaking. If you should also happen to have a 12 metre deep bath, or more likely are into snorkelling, then you can also take the TG-1 iHS underwater with you.

A burst shooting mode allows for 3fps and a continuous buffer of 200 shots, which is particularly impressive. There is also a panorama mode to compose large wide-angle shots in camera. Super macro settings allow you to snap objects up to 0.4-inches close.

On the back is a 3-inch 610k dot OLED screen, which is useful given the camera's ability to record up to 1080p video. This is helped in part by the TruePic VI sensor which also gives the TG-1 iHS the ability to snap up to 6400 ISO.

Selective scene modes, automatic white balance and a 4x optical with 4x digital zoom complete the package. Quite impressive specs for a tough cam, most of which normally sacrifice image quality and settings in order to keep themselves robust.

Now we can't guarantee all these specifications are correct, but given Best Buy's skills at leaking products, it is very likely the TG-1 iHS materialises. Then again, the Apple iTV still hasn't appeared.

As soon as Pocket-lint has more on the TG-1 iHS we will be dishing it up to you quicker than you can say Toughcam. Alright maybe not that quick, but speedy nonetheless.

