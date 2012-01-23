  Olympus OM-D coming Spring, will cost around £850 claims leak

We've already started seeing rumours appear for the yet to be confirmed next generation of Olympus Micro Four Thirds Camera, the Olympus OM-D, and now we've got some more news thanks to another leak.

This time, rather than a leaked spy shot, it's a more official sounding note from Wells Fargo advisors on the camera via a feed it has picked up from Kyodo News International, Inc. / Japan Economic Newswire.

Those who follow camera leaks will know that Wells Fargo correctly leaked news about the Nikon D4, Fuji X-Pro 1 and the Canon G1x ahead of the official announcements from Nikon, Fuji, and Canon. That implies to us that someone wasn't told the news that the OM-D wasn't supposed to come out yet.

More fool them and better for us we say. So what does the Well Fargo post say about the OM-D? Well...

"The company is hoping that the new product will come to symbolize its recovery from the recent scandal involving its coverup of investment losses, they said."

The article then adds:

"The new OM-D model will be offered in the United States, Europe and some Asian countries as the top model of the company's digital mirrorless interchangeable lens camera series, selling for above 100,000 yen in Japan.

"The new model resembles the OM-1 film camera and is equipped with high-speed autofocus and image stabilization functionality as well as 16 megapixel resolution."

We will keep you posted.