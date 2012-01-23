Olympus OM-D camera to launch in February, according to leak

Olympus is about to bring its classic OM film camera kicking and screaming into the digital age, if numerous rumours and leaks are to be believed. Pictures have even started to emerge of the controls and logo for the new camera, what we understand will be called the Olympus OM-D.

Even Olympus itself is getting into the act, posting a teaser advert in Amateur Photographer magazine that starts with "Oh My Goodness!", with the "O" and "M" in a bolder font. The next paragraph underneath reads (as reported on Photography Blog): "Was all we said when we first saw this new camera which will become the latest Olympus masterpiece in a long line of design classics. We fully expect you to say the same."

It also features a QR code and a number to send a text message to (88802 to send "Olympus") in order to register for more details down the line.

43rumours and dpreview, however, claim to have more information leaked from an anonymous source. They both suggest that OM-D is going to be the name of the range of new compact system cameras, hinting that the first model will be called OM-D5. And 43rumours claims that the camera will be launched on 8 February.

In specifications terms, the anonymous source says that the chassis will be the classic OM design, with a weather-sealed magnesium body. It will weigh 373g and feature a 16-megapixel sensor optimised for High Dynamic Range.

Its ISO range will be from 200 to 25,600, have a 610,000 pixel OLED swivel 3-inch screen, an in-built electronic viewfinder with 1.44 million dots slap bang in the middle of the casing (like on the old, analogue OM models), feature a five-axis image stabiliser, and fast auto focus and 3D tracking.

The design will come in black and white and be priced at around $1,000/1,000 euros.

Of course, any or all of these specifications could be codswallop, but they do feel right to us here on Pocket-lint. Needless to say, we're waiting with baited breath to find out exactly what Olympus is about to pull out of the bag, and you can be rest assured that we'll be one of the first in the queue to get our hands on one.

Bring on the Olympus of Mass Destruction...

What do you think of the rumours, true or otherwise? Let us know in the comments below...

