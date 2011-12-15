  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 10: Win an Olympus PEN E-PL3

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Olympus to bring you the chance of winning an Olympus PEN Lite two lens kit as part of our Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular.

The new Olympus PEN Lite benefits from a tiltable 3-inch LCD screen that makes it easy to capture stand-out images and HD movies in awkward situations. This, teamed with camera’s premium, brushed aluminium finish not only looks sleek, but delivers outstanding SLR quality images without the hassle or bulk.



The PEN Lite is powered by the Olympus TruePic VI image engine, which makes the camera quicker and more responsive with the world’s fastest autofocus system available. This FAST AF gives users the best chance of capturing fast moving shots, and with 35 separate focus points spread over nearly the whole sensor, it is even possible to focus on objects that are tucked away in the corners of the display.



Great for beginners, the built-in Live Guide delivers instructions of all the settings that make the difference to pictures. Six creative Art Filters can transform stills and HD movies for unique images without the need for a computer.



The camera will include FL-LM1 flash with M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 14-42mm 1:3.5-5.6 II R and ED 40-150mm 1:4.0-5.6 R lenses.

All you have to do is follow Pocket-lint (@Pocketlint) on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours after which a winner will be drawn on 16 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter.

So what are you waiting for? By this time tomorrow you could be the proud owner of an Olympus PEN Lite camera.

This competition is now closed.

Congratulations to @lauratosney for winning the Olympus camera.