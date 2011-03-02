Olympus TG-810 tough HD and 3D shooting

Olympus has unveiled the world's first crushproof camera - the Olympus Tough TG-810 - that can withstand a hefty 100kg of weight being put upon it.

The compact snapper is also waterproof up to 10m, due to its sliding double lock mechanism and it will be able to handle a drop from a height of 2m. It's also freezeproof.

The camera, which is the new flagship for the Tough range, has a built-in manometer, a unique three-sensor GPS, an electronic compass and a glare-resistant HyperCrystal III 3-inch 920k dot LCD.

It also packs a 5x wide optical zoom (28-140mm), a 14-megapixel sensor, has an 80 to 1600 ISO range and it can shoot 720p HD video.

The TG-810 is the big daddy to the TG-610 and TG-310 and boasts Eye-Fi compatibility and three underwater modes so you'll have your scuba pictures backed up quicker than you can say "is that a shark?".

If you survive the shark-encounter then there's also a HDMI out option for watching back your video footage on the big screen.

The TG-810 is available in silver and black for £269.99 from late March 2011.