Olympus SZ-30MR offers simultaneous movie and stills shooting

Olympus only announced the SZ-10 ultra-zoom camera back in February, but it has already revealed a couple of follow up models in the SZ range - the flagship SZ-30MR and the SZ-20.

The SZ-30MR has a Dual Engine TruePic III+ image processor which means that you can shoot 1080p movies and 16-megapixel photos simultaneously, or record two movies in different modes or from different angles at the same time.

You can also choose to shoot one HD movie and one lower resolution one, or mix and match the final appearance by employing different filters (from a choice of seven). You can even grab some movie footage from a still picture, as it will automatically record footage before and after you snap your desired photo.

It also has a whopping 24x wide optical zoom (25-600mm) - the SZ-20 has a 12.5x one.

Both models feature a backlit CMOS sensor, dual image stabilisation, 3-inch displays with 460k dots, 3D shooting, i-Auto mode and face and pet detection.

The ISO range is 80 to 3200, they have Eye-Fi compatibility and support SDXC memory cards.

The Olympus SZ-30MR will land in April for £299.99. The SZ-20 will arrive at the same time but the price is yet to be confirmed.