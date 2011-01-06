Olympus TG-610 and TG-310 cameras keep things tough

How tough do you need your digital camera to be? Tough say Olympus as it wheels out a new update to it’s tough range of digital cameras; the TG-610 and TG-310.

The new HD movie capable cameras are waterproof, shockproof and freezeproof with Olympus claiming they are “virtually indestructible”.

TG-610 comes with a 5x wide optical zoom (28-140mm**) while the TG-310 boasts a 3.6x wide optical zoom (28-102mm**).

Sporting 14 megapixels, the TG-610 comes with automatic Underwater Snapshot Mode and a large 3-inch, 920,000 dot, high-resolution HyperCrystal III LCD.

That toughness comes in the guise of a sliding double lock mechanism that protects the battery, card slots and ports while an additional lens barrier (metal on the TG-610, hard glass on the TG-310) safeguards the optical zoom lens.

The TG-610 is waterproof to fully five metres, the TG-310 to three metres, while both cameras are freezeproof to -10 degrees C (14 degrees F) and shockproof to a height of 1.5 metres.

Dual Image Stabilisation for reducing blur to Face Detection, Intelligent Auto Mode (i-Auto) and AF Tracking complete the package.

The two new models also boast eight Magic Filter effects for photos and High Definition movies, both cameras offer 3D still photo shooting.

There’s also Eye-Fi card compatibility, and a HDMI port.

The OLYMPUS TOUGH TG-610 is available silver, black, blue and red for £250, the OLYMPUS TOUGH TG-310 in silver, blue, red, white and orange for £200, both from February 2011.

CES 2011 is now in full-swing, be sure to check out our dedicated CES homepage for all of the news as it breaks, as well as detailed analysis.