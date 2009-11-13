Olympus E-P2 digital camera

Olympus has unveiled the second edition of its PEN series, the E-P2, and we were lucky enough to get hands-on and have a little play with it. As you might hope, it retains the chunky body and reassuring weight of its predecessor, while still being small enough to stick in a jacket pocket.

We were only able to grab the briefest of looks in a dimly lit room, so we didn't get much chance to play with the new art modes, but the hot-shoed electronic viewfinder was impressive, as was the level of detail able to be captured in relatively low-light conditions from the camera.

Whether it's worth the extra £150 over its predecessor, however, is more open to debate. It's certainly an improvement, but it's questionable whether price premium is a little too steep. Be sure to have a little play with both models before making a firm decision.