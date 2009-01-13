  Olympus announces E-3 "Rev Up Your System" promotion

Olympus has announced a new promotion for the E-3 DSLR, and is offering all purchasers of the camera one of five free products.

The "Rev Up Your System" promotion offers anyone purchasing an E-3 between 1 January and 31 March and registering it online before the end of April a free E-3 accessory by way of a thank you.

Photographers can choose between the five products available as to which they would prefer to receive.

First up is the Zuiko Digital ED 9-19mm 1:4.0-5.6, a Four Thirds-based wide-angle lens that boasts 100° angle of view. There is also the Zuiko Digital ED 50mm 1:2.0 Macro lens available, which delivers life size magnification.

The Zuiko Digital 25mm 1:2.8 pancake lens is the last lens in the freebies, and also comes with the new Olympus Swing Back and the FL-36R Flash.

If you have all the lenses you need but are just looking for a good wireless flash, the FL-50R is the fourth choice in the freebie list, boasting multiple adjustment modes.

The SRF-11 Ring Flash Set including FR-1 Adapter Ring rounds off the free goods, and rings in at the most expensive free choice going should that sort of thing sway your decision.

For more information on the promotion, head over to the Olympus website.