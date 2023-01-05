You can print off your Switch screenshots and add fun details.

Nintendo doesn't team up with just anyone, but it's decided that Fujifilm's Instax brand is an interesting enough one to warrant a cool-looking partnership.

The key launch in a new app, Fujifilm Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch, which will let users easily print off Switch screenshots using a Mini Link or Mini Link 2 printer.

It's not just prints, though - you'll be able to add frames and filters based on Nintendo's games from Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Splatoon 3.

That latter title is the most central, seemingly, because a new version of the Instax Mini Link 2 is being released including a Splatoon 3-themed silicone grip that's nice and funky.

The app doesn't launch until 19 January 2023 for both iOS and Android, while the bundle with the Splatoon 3 case will cost a little more than the regular camera, at £129.99.

That means it's probably only worth it for big Nintendo fans, although the case might also offer some added protection if you're planning to use the printer while out and about.

Having used the Mini Link 2 over a few months, it's a pretty slick way to get Instax prints that are a little more reliable than a true instant camera, and is small enough to be really convenient to store or pack for travel.

