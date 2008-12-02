  Nikon announces Solutions Expo 2008 dates

Nikon has announced the dates for its professional photography show, Solutions Expo.

Now in its fourth year, Solutions Expo offers photographers a look at complete workflow solutions, from inspiration to software processing and printing.

Set to be held on 9-10 December, there will be plenty going on for photography lovers to get their teeth stuck into.

Visitors will have the chance to check out Nikon's latest professional products including the flagship D3 and D700 digital SLR cameras. The D90 will also be on display.

Also at the show will be a number of Nikon partners, including Apple, Adobe, Epson, HP and Mitsubishi, all of which will be offering a series of talks and product demonstrations. Top photographers including Alex Bailey and Joe Cornish will also be doing talks over the two days.

Ballerinas will be at hand for the live interactive shooting demonstrations, as well as a Chinese circus and bridal shoot in the studio area.

More information on the event is available at the Solutions Expo website, where you can register for your free ticket for the show. Yes, we said free.