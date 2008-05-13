  1. Home
Nikon's new viewfinder technology

Nikon has submitted a patent application for new viewfinder technology that shows it may have something up its sleeve for its DSLRs.

The patent shows an invention whereby a small display screen can be viewed through the optical viewfinder.

The photographer would be able to switch back and forth between the optical image and the digital display for a variety of purposes.

According to the patent, one of the most prominent uses will be to enable a wide viewing angle when zoomed in tight on a subject.

The images submitted for the patent show a digital display with a wide angle image while a centered frame illustrates the viewing area provided by the lens.

Nikon has also used a football game to illustrate how it may be used, suggesting Nikon contemplates use of this function when tracking subjects in a sports setting.

When, or if we'll ever see this function on any Nikon cameras in the near future remains to be seen.

