  DxO adds support for ten Nikon lenses

DxO Optics Pro v5 has added additional lens support for optics compatible with the Nikon D3 and Nikon D300 DSLR cameras.

10 new lenses have been added to the DxO Labs library of lens correction modules, bringing the total to nearly 700.

Three more lens correction modules have been added to DxO Labs' initial offering for the Nikon D3.

In addition to the previously supported AF-S Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8G ED, AF Nikkor 50mm f/1.4D and AF-S Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G ED lenses, DxO Optics Pro v5 software now offers lens correction modules for the AF Nikkor 50mm f/1.8D, AF-S Zoom-Nikkor 17-35mm f/2.8D IF-ED, and AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-200mm f/2.8G IF-ED lenses.

Support for this camera body and these lenses are available only in the Elite version of DxO Optics Pro v5.

For the Nikon D300, the number of DxO Optics Pro lens correction modules nearly doubles bringing it to 15.

The new lenses supported are the AF DX Fisheye-Nikkor 10.5mm f/2.8G ED, the AF-S Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G ED, the AF-S Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8G ED, the AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 24-120mm f/3.5-5.6G IF-ED, the AF Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f/4-5.6D ED, AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED, and the Sigma 10-20mm f/4-5.6 EX DC HSM.

Support for this camera body and these lenses are available in both the Standard and the Elite editions of DxO Optics Pro v5.

DxO Optics Pro v5 Standard is £99; while DxO Optics Pro v5 Elite is £199.

All customers who purchased DxO Optics Pro v4.5 on or after 01 August, 2007 are entitled to a free upgrade to version 5.

For customers who purchased DxO Optics Pro before this date, the pricing of upgrades is as follows: DxO Optics Pro Standard (any version) to DxO Optics Pro v5 Standard costs £59; and upgrading to DxO Optics Pro v5 Elite costs £75.