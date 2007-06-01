  Nikon offering cashback on D40 and D40x

Nikon UK will introduce a summer cashback promotion for customers wishing to purchase the D40 and D40x kit (with AF-S DX 18-55mm II) and D40 and D40x twin kit (with AF-S DX 18-55mm II and AF-S DX 55-200mm) the company has said this morning.

The cashback has been announced to celebrate Nikon’s 90th anniversary and will allow customers to claim back £60 in the UK and €90 within Eire on the above combination of products.

The offer is valid for purchases made between June 1st and August 31st 2007.

However the offer is only available on the following lines:

- D40x Kit (with AF-S DX 18-55mm II)

- D40x Twin Kit (with AF-S DX 18-55mm II and AF-S DX 55-200mm)

- D40 Kit (with AF-S DX 18-55mm II)

- D40 Twin Kit (with AF-S DX 18-55mm II and AF-S DX 55-200mm)

To claim the cash back customers should visit Nikon's site where they will find instructions on how to make the claim as well as detailed terms & conditions. Send in your proof of purchase and a copy of the warranty card and the cashback amount will be transferred directly to your bank account.