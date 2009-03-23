Jessops offers Nikon Coolpix S225 camera

Jessops has announced the availability of the Nikon Coolpix S225 compact camera, exclusive to its stores.

Boasting 10 megapixels, 3x optical zoom and a 2.5-inch TFT LCD screen, the S225 is described as ideal for those looking for a camera with "style and excellent functionality".

Some of the features you can expect from the S225 are electronic vibration reduction to help cut out camera shake, 4x anti-blur technology, auto scene selector and a "Quick Retouch" mode.

The camera also benefits from functions such as face, smile and blink detection, and Nikon's "Best Shot Selector", which automatically selects the sharpest of up to 10 sequential shots.

The S225 weighs in at just 100g, and features a lithium battery that will last for around 180 shots.

The Nikon Coolpix S225 is offered in silver and priced at £149. You can pick it up from your Jessops store or online.