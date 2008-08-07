Nikon Coolpix S610, S610c, S710 and S560 cameras debut

Nikon has launch a new range of compact camera in time for Christmas, and a month ahead of photography show Photokina, in the UK on Thursday.

The four new models will be the Coolpix S610, the Coolpix S610c, the Coolpix S710 and the Coolpix S570 ranging from £179.99 to £249.99 and all landing in the UK in September.

The S610 and S610c will offer 10 megapixels, a 4x optical zoom, 3-inch LCD display and all the usual technologies such as D-Lighting associated with Nikon.

The "c" version (which Nikon admits doesn't really stand for anything) will also feature Wi-Fi (b and g) to allow users to connect to the internet via a Wi-Fi hotspot and upload images to Nikon's MyPictureBank online service, however unlike in the US where photographers can also upload to Flikr accounts, there will be no such support in the UK.

"We are not planning anything at the moment," a spokesman for the company told us at a preview event with a strong emphasis on the word "moment" before the official announcement of the new cameras suggesting that Nikon hasn't ruled out offering Flickr support in the UK in the near future.

Likewise deals similar to those seen in America with Wi-Fi hotspot providers such as T-Mobile haven't been ruled out either.

The Coolpix S710 will add a further 4.5 megapixels to the equation giving a total of 14.5 megapixels, offer 12fps shooting mode and come with an ISO of 12,800. The compact camera will also be able to recognise up to 12 faces via its Face-priority AF mode.

The Coolpix S560 will offer a 5x optical zoom lens, a 2.7-inch LCD display and 10 megapixels.

The company also announced further models on Thursday including the P6000 and the S60.

The P6000 is the first compact bridge model with built in GPS so you can geotag your images on the go. It will also feature an Ethernet port allowing photographers to connect the camera to the internet to upload images.