Nikon launches Coolpix S550 and S600
Nikon has announced that it has launched two new 10 megapixel cameras to its range today; the S550 and S600, that promise to offer the worlds smallest and world's fastest start up times respectively.
The main draw to the Coolpix S550, which will be available for £199.99 from March, is its size.
It is claimed to the smallest camera of its class with a 5x zoom lens and packing in 10 megapixels.
However, this camera is also claimed to be fast and delivers light sensitivity up to ISO 2000.
A new feature is the smile mode, which displays a gauge that indicates when the selected subject smiles.
Snappers can also activate the blink warning, which displays a message when it detects that a subject has blinked, offers quick magnified visual confirmation, and allows the shot to be retaken immediately.
The camera also packs in a 2.5-inch LCD monitor, offers SDHC card compatibility as well as 50MB of internal memory, USB connectivity and, of course, PictBridge support.
The COOLPIX S550 will be available in a choice of Titanium Silver, Urban Black, Blue, or Purple.
Meanwhile Nikon the Coolpix S600 is a compact camera that will boast 10 megapixels and an ISO of 3200.
The new camera, which will come with a 4x optical zoom will also come with what Nikon claims is the worlds fastest start-up time of 0.7 seconds.
Like other models announced today, the camera will be sport a metallic body, a 2.7-inch LCD monitor and come in Titanium Silver, or Urban Black body colours.
Other tech specs include Face-priority AF, In-Camera Red-Eye Fix, D-Lighting, a macro shooting mode from 3 cm, approximately 45MB internal memory and PictBridge support.
The camera will be available in April and cost £249.99.
- GoPro's camera tech might power future robots and self-driving cars
- Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
- Light L16: This 16-in-1 camera is a real product you can buy. No, really.
- Snow pictures: How to take beautiful photos in the snow
- Sony's new A7 III is a "basic" mirrorless camera that's anything but
- It's about time: Google Clips AI camera is finally available to buy
- Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D
- Canon EOS M50 initial review: Hooray for 4K
- Canon EOS 2000D initial review: Asserting DSLR's entry-level place in a smartphone world?
- 29 of the most famous alien and monster photographs ever taken
Comments