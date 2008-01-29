Nikon Coolpix P60 unveiled

Photographers will be able to buy the Nikon Coolpix P60 from March.

This new launch is built around Nikon's EXPEED digital image processing concept, incorporates a 5x Nikkor lens, and packs in 8 million pixels.

A key feature is image sensor shift VR (Vibration Reduction) image stabilisation, which compensates for camera shake and extends light sensitivity up to ISO 2000 to further help prevent blurred shots in lower light, or when capturing fast-moving subjects.

The P60 also offers Programmed Auto and Manual exposure modes, 15 scene modes, four different movie modes, and macro shooting from as close as 10cm.

Other key features include an electronic viewfinder and a 2.5-inch LCD monitor.

Nikon adds that this model is powered by AA-sized batteries, it has 12MB of internal memory as well as being compatible with SDHC cards and offers USB connectivity.